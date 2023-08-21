JEDDAH — Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi approved a decision under which all firms with 50 or more workers must disclose their training data annually through the ministry's Qiwa platform.



The minister’s decision aims to raise the quality and efficiency of training programs in private sector establishments to contribute to enhancing the capabilities and competence of their employees and creating sustainable opportunities for their development and growth.



As per the decision, it is mandatory on the part of establishments that employ 50 or more workers to furnish detailed statement with regard to their training activities at the end of the current year, and the data shall include the number of hours of training and related data, and the number of trainees who completed training in the categories of workers, students, graduates, and job seekers.



The disclosed training period should not be less than eight units per trainee annually, and the establishments must disclose their training plans, data and reports related to training activity, the number of trainees and the total budget that will be earmarked for the next year.



Through this decision, the ministry seeks to provide clear indices of training data at the national level and improve the performance and productivity of the workforce, in addition to achieving the results of the national program to stimulate the private sector in training workers and providing them with the skills that are required in the labor market.



The ministry confirmed that this decision will contribute to achieving an accurate analytical reading of the training indices in the labor market. On the basis of these indices, the ministry, in partnership with the private sector, will develop the necessary incentives and appropriate policies to raise the quality and efficiency of training programs for workers.



The ministry posted on its website, a procedural guide that explains to employers and establishments the disclosure mechanism, training requirements, and the penalties stipulated for establishments that violate the decision. It is noteworthy that the ministry seeks to improve the knowledge, skill and training level of the workforce, to enhance their stability and productivity in the local labor market.

