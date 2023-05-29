Here's the complete list of road offences, traffic fines and black points, as provided by Dubai Police

S. NoOffenceFine amount (in AED)Black pointsVehicle confiscation period
1Driving in a way that poses danger to driver's life or lives, and safety of others20002360 days
2Driving in a way that harms public or private properties.Decided by court2360 Days
3Driving under the influence of alcoholby court2360 Days
4Driving under the influence of narcotic, psychotropic or similar substances.Decided by court2460 Days
5Driving a vehicle without number plates30002390 Days
6Driving a heavy vehicle in a way that poses danger to driver's life or lives and safety of others.3000--
7Driving a heavy vehicle in a way that causes harm to public or private properties3000--
8Jumping a red signal by heavy vehicles3000--
9Heavy vehicle driver causing his or another vehicle to overturn.3000--
10Heavy vehicle not abiding by lane discipline.150012-
11Loading a heavy vehicle in a way that poses danger to others20006-
12Loading a heavy vehicle in a way that causes harm to the road20006-
13Heavy vehicle prohibited entry10004-
14Falling or leaking of a heavy vehicle's load.300012-
15Not fixing reflective stickers at the back of trucks and transport vehicles500--
16Operating industrial, construction and mechanical vehicles and tractors without permission from licensing authority1500--
17Failure to raise exhaust pipe in trucks1500--
18Not covering trucks' loads3000--
19Failure to abide by loading or unloading regulations in designated areas10004-
20Overtaking from a prohibited place by trucks.3000--
21Driving a heavy vehicle that does not comply with security and safety standards.20006-
22Driving against traffic.60047 days
23Entry from a prohibited place.100087 days
24Driving a noisy vehicle200012-
25Driving a vehicle that causes pollution10006-
26Driving a vehicle without insurance.50047 days
27Driving an unlicensed vehicle.50047 days
28Driving with a driving license issued by a foreign country except in permitted cases.10004-
29Driving a vehicle on a different license40012-
30Driving a vehicle with an expired driving license.50047 days
31Driving a vehicle with an expired registration.50047 days
32Driving a vehicle that doesn't comply with safety and security standards.500--
33Driving a vehicle that is unfit for driving.500--
34Driving a vehicle with one number plate.400--
35Number plates with unclear numbers.400--
36Driving below the minimum speed set for the road (if any).4004-
37Sudden swerving10004-
38Reversing dangerously5004-
39Using a hand held mobile phone while driving.8004-
40Any other distractions.8004-
41Jumping a red signal by light vehicles.10001230 days
42Jumping a red signal by motorbikes.10001230 days
43Exceeding maximum speed limit by more than 60km/h20001230 days
44Exceeding maximum speed limit by more than 80km/h20001230 days
45Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 60km/h1500615 days
46Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 50km/h1000--
47Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 40km/h700--
48Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 30km/h600--
49Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 30km/h300--
50Failure to follow traffic policeman instructions.4004-
51Overtaking from hard shoulder.10006-
52Entering road dangerously6006-
53Overtaking in a prohibited place600--
54Running a way from traffic policeman man (light vehicle)8001230 days
55Running away from a traffic policeman by ( heavy vehicle)10001630 days
56Causing death of othersby court2360 days
57Causing a serious accident or injuries.by court2330 days
58Failure of a light vehicle driver to stop after causing a minor accident.500860 days
59Failure of a heavy vehicle driver to stop after causing a minor accident10001660 days
60Allowing children under 10 years old to sit in front seats400--
61Failure to provide a child car seat for children under 4 years old400--
62Failure of driver to fasten seat belt4004-
63Failure of passenger to fasten seat belt4004-
64Failure to leave safe distance4004-
65Entering road without making sure it is clear4004-
66Not giving way to emergency, police and public service vehicles or official convoys3000630 days
67Parking cars in front of fire hydrants10006-
68Parking in spaces designated for people with special needs.10006-
69Stopping on the road for no reason.10006-
70Stopping on the yellow box.500--
71Parking on the left side of the road in prohibited places.1000--
72Stopping at pedestrian crossings500--
73Parking behind other cars and blocking their way.500--
74Taxis which have designated pickup areas stopping in undesignated ones.5004-
75Stopping the vehicle on a road junction or curve.500--
76Not securing vehicle while parked.500--
77Parking in a wrong way.500--
78Parking in a way that poses danger to passersby.400--
79Parking in a way that interrupts pedestrian movement.400--
80Parking on pavements400--
81Writing phrases or placing stickers on vehicle without permission.500--
82Exceeding permitted level of tinting.1500--
83Tinting a vehicle not allowed to be tinted.1500--
84Not giving way to pedestrians on pedestrian crossings.5006-
85Failure to abide by traffic signs and instructions.500--
86Littering from vehicle window while driving.10006-
87Placing signs on the road in a way that causes harm to the road or interrupts traffic.500--
88Modifying engine or chassis without permission.100012-
89Rubbernecking and crowding at traffic accidents scenes.1000-30 days
90Using vehicle for undesignated purpose.3004-
91Transporting passengers illegally.30024-
92Transporting inflammable or hazardous materials without permission.30002430 days
93Transporting passengers in a vehicle that is not licensed for this purpose.1000460 days
94Exceeding passenger limit by a passenger transport vehicle.5004-
95Failure to take road safety measures during vehicle breakdown.500-7 days
96Failure of motorcyclist to wear helmet.5004-
97Failure of passenger to wear helmet.5004-
98Expired tires50047 days
99Failure to use indicators when changing direction or turning.400--
100Failure to give priority to vehicles coming from behind or the left side.400--
101Failure to get the car tested after carrying out major modification to engine.400--
102Failure to get the car tested after carrying out major modification to chassis.400--
103Failure of a light vehicle to abide by lane discipline.400--
104Poor condition of car lights4006-
105Poor condition of indicators.4002-
106Poor condition of rear lights.4002-
107Failure of pedestrians to abide by traffic signals.400--
108Pedestrians' crossing from undesignated areas.400--
109Failure of a school bus driver to activate STOP SIGN or abide by traffic rules.5006-
110Driver's failure to stop when school bus's STOP SIGN is activated.100010-
111Using three-wheel or more leisure bike on the road.3000-90 days
112Driving on lanes designated for taxis and buses except in permitted cases.400--
113Participating in a motorcade without permission except in permitted cases.500415 days
114Changing vehicle color without permission.800--
115Towing a car or a boat without permission.1000--
116Failure to abide by safety and security standards in towing a car or a boat.1000--
117Poor condition of trailer's rear or side lights.5004-
118Absence of trailer's rear or side lights.5004-
119Interrupting traffic in any other way not specified in this table.500--
120Turning from undesignated areas.5004-
121Turning in a wrong way.5004-
122Loading a light vehicle in a way that poses danger to others.5004-
123Loading a light vehicle in a way that poses danger to the road.500--
124load or protruding load from a light vehicle without permission.5004-
125Dropping or spilling load from light vehicles500--
126Illegal use of commercial number plates500-7 days
127Driving at night without lights.5004-
128Driving in a foggy weather without lights.5004-
129Driving in a foggy weather in violation of concerned authorities' instructions.5004-
130Using horn or car sound system in a disturbing way.4004-
131Driving at residential areas, educational zones, hospitals in a way that endangers others' lives.400--
132Not carrying vehicle registration card.400--
133Using driving learning vehicles in prohibited times and areas.400--
134Teaching driving in a car that is not labelled as learning vehicle.500--
135Teaching driving in a car that is undesignated for this purpose without permission from the licensing authority.500--
136Teaching driving without a license.500--
137Not carrying Driving Learning permit while training.300--
138Failure to hand over driving license when the maximum black points are accrued in the first traffic violation.1000--
139Failure to hand over driving license when the maximum black points are accrued in the second traffic2000--
140Failure to hand over driving license when the maximum black points are accrued in the third traffic violation.3000--

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).