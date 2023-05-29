PHOTO
Here's the complete list of road offences, traffic fines and black points, as provided by Dubai Police
|S. No
|Offence
|Fine amount (in AED)
|Black points
|Vehicle confiscation period
|1
|Driving in a way that poses danger to driver's life or lives, and safety of others
|2000
|23
|60 days
|2
|Driving in a way that harms public or private properties.
|Decided by court
|23
|60 Days
|3
|Driving under the influence of alcohol
|by court
|23
|60 Days
|4
|Driving under the influence of narcotic, psychotropic or similar substances.
|Decided by court
|24
|60 Days
|5
|Driving a vehicle without number plates
|3000
|23
|90 Days
|6
|Driving a heavy vehicle in a way that poses danger to driver's life or lives and safety of others.
|3000
|-
|-
|7
|Driving a heavy vehicle in a way that causes harm to public or private properties
|3000
|-
|-
|8
|Jumping a red signal by heavy vehicles
|3000
|-
|-
|9
|Heavy vehicle driver causing his or another vehicle to overturn.
|3000
|-
|-
|10
|Heavy vehicle not abiding by lane discipline.
|1500
|12
|-
|11
|Loading a heavy vehicle in a way that poses danger to others
|2000
|6
|-
|12
|Loading a heavy vehicle in a way that causes harm to the road
|2000
|6
|-
|13
|Heavy vehicle prohibited entry
|1000
|4
|-
|14
|Falling or leaking of a heavy vehicle's load.
|3000
|12
|-
|15
|Not fixing reflective stickers at the back of trucks and transport vehicles
|500
|-
|-
|16
|Operating industrial, construction and mechanical vehicles and tractors without permission from licensing authority
|1500
|-
|-
|17
|Failure to raise exhaust pipe in trucks
|1500
|-
|-
|18
|Not covering trucks' loads
|3000
|-
|-
|19
|Failure to abide by loading or unloading regulations in designated areas
|1000
|4
|-
|20
|Overtaking from a prohibited place by trucks.
|3000
|-
|-
|21
|Driving a heavy vehicle that does not comply with security and safety standards.
|2000
|6
|-
|22
|Driving against traffic.
|600
|4
|7 days
|23
|Entry from a prohibited place.
|1000
|8
|7 days
|24
|Driving a noisy vehicle
|2000
|12
|-
|25
|Driving a vehicle that causes pollution
|1000
|6
|-
|26
|Driving a vehicle without insurance.
|500
|4
|7 days
|27
|Driving an unlicensed vehicle.
|500
|4
|7 days
|28
|Driving with a driving license issued by a foreign country except in permitted cases.
|1000
|4
|-
|29
|Driving a vehicle on a different license
|400
|12
|-
|30
|Driving a vehicle with an expired driving license.
|500
|4
|7 days
|31
|Driving a vehicle with an expired registration.
|500
|4
|7 days
|32
|Driving a vehicle that doesn't comply with safety and security standards.
|500
|-
|-
|33
|Driving a vehicle that is unfit for driving.
|500
|-
|-
|34
|Driving a vehicle with one number plate.
|400
|-
|-
|35
|Number plates with unclear numbers.
|400
|-
|-
|36
|Driving below the minimum speed set for the road (if any).
|400
|4
|-
|37
|Sudden swerving
|1000
|4
|-
|38
|Reversing dangerously
|500
|4
|-
|39
|Using a hand held mobile phone while driving.
|800
|4
|-
|40
|Any other distractions.
|800
|4
|-
|41
|Jumping a red signal by light vehicles.
|1000
|12
|30 days
|42
|Jumping a red signal by motorbikes.
|1000
|12
|30 days
|43
|Exceeding maximum speed limit by more than 60km/h
|2000
|12
|30 days
|44
|Exceeding maximum speed limit by more than 80km/h
|2000
|12
|30 days
|45
|Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 60km/h
|1500
|6
|15 days
|46
|Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 50km/h
|1000
|-
|-
|47
|Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 40km/h
|700
|-
|-
|48
|Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 30km/h
|600
|-
|-
|49
|Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 30km/h
|300
|-
|-
|50
|Failure to follow traffic policeman instructions.
|400
|4
|-
|51
|Overtaking from hard shoulder.
|1000
|6
|-
|52
|Entering road dangerously
|600
|6
|-
|53
|Overtaking in a prohibited place
|600
|-
|-
|54
|Running a way from traffic policeman man (light vehicle)
|800
|12
|30 days
|55
|Running away from a traffic policeman by ( heavy vehicle)
|1000
|16
|30 days
|56
|Causing death of others
|by court
|23
|60 days
|57
|Causing a serious accident or injuries.
|by court
|23
|30 days
|58
|Failure of a light vehicle driver to stop after causing a minor accident.
|500
|8
|60 days
|59
|Failure of a heavy vehicle driver to stop after causing a minor accident
|1000
|16
|60 days
|60
|Allowing children under 10 years old to sit in front seats
|400
|-
|-
|61
|Failure to provide a child car seat for children under 4 years old
|400
|-
|-
|62
|Failure of driver to fasten seat belt
|400
|4
|-
|63
|Failure of passenger to fasten seat belt
|400
|4
|-
|64
|Failure to leave safe distance
|400
|4
|-
|65
|Entering road without making sure it is clear
|400
|4
|-
|66
|Not giving way to emergency, police and public service vehicles or official convoys
|3000
|6
|30 days
|67
|Parking cars in front of fire hydrants
|1000
|6
|-
|68
|Parking in spaces designated for people with special needs.
|1000
|6
|-
|69
|Stopping on the road for no reason.
|1000
|6
|-
|70
|Stopping on the yellow box.
|500
|-
|-
|71
|Parking on the left side of the road in prohibited places.
|1000
|-
|-
|72
|Stopping at pedestrian crossings
|500
|-
|-
|73
|Parking behind other cars and blocking their way.
|500
|-
|-
|74
|Taxis which have designated pickup areas stopping in undesignated ones.
|500
|4
|-
|75
|Stopping the vehicle on a road junction or curve.
|500
|-
|-
|76
|Not securing vehicle while parked.
|500
|-
|-
|77
|Parking in a wrong way.
|500
|-
|-
|78
|Parking in a way that poses danger to passersby.
|400
|-
|-
|79
|Parking in a way that interrupts pedestrian movement.
|400
|-
|-
|80
|Parking on pavements
|400
|-
|-
|81
|Writing phrases or placing stickers on vehicle without permission.
|500
|-
|-
|82
|Exceeding permitted level of tinting.
|1500
|-
|-
|83
|Tinting a vehicle not allowed to be tinted.
|1500
|-
|-
|84
|Not giving way to pedestrians on pedestrian crossings.
|500
|6
|-
|85
|Failure to abide by traffic signs and instructions.
|500
|-
|-
|86
|Littering from vehicle window while driving.
|1000
|6
|-
|87
|Placing signs on the road in a way that causes harm to the road or interrupts traffic.
|500
|-
|-
|88
|Modifying engine or chassis without permission.
|1000
|12
|-
|89
|Rubbernecking and crowding at traffic accidents scenes.
|1000
|-
|30 days
|90
|Using vehicle for undesignated purpose.
|300
|4
|-
|91
|Transporting passengers illegally.
|300
|24
|-
|92
|Transporting inflammable or hazardous materials without permission.
|3000
|24
|30 days
|93
|Transporting passengers in a vehicle that is not licensed for this purpose.
|1000
|4
|60 days
|94
|Exceeding passenger limit by a passenger transport vehicle.
|500
|4
|-
|95
|Failure to take road safety measures during vehicle breakdown.
|500
|-
|7 days
|96
|Failure of motorcyclist to wear helmet.
|500
|4
|-
|97
|Failure of passenger to wear helmet.
|500
|4
|-
|98
|Expired tires
|500
|4
|7 days
|99
|Failure to use indicators when changing direction or turning.
|400
|-
|-
|100
|Failure to give priority to vehicles coming from behind or the left side.
|400
|-
|-
|101
|Failure to get the car tested after carrying out major modification to engine.
|400
|-
|-
|102
|Failure to get the car tested after carrying out major modification to chassis.
|400
|-
|-
|103
|Failure of a light vehicle to abide by lane discipline.
|400
|-
|-
|104
|Poor condition of car lights
|400
|6
|-
|105
|Poor condition of indicators.
|400
|2
|-
|106
|Poor condition of rear lights.
|400
|2
|-
|107
|Failure of pedestrians to abide by traffic signals.
|400
|-
|-
|108
|Pedestrians' crossing from undesignated areas.
|400
|-
|-
|109
|Failure of a school bus driver to activate STOP SIGN or abide by traffic rules.
|500
|6
|-
|110
|Driver's failure to stop when school bus's STOP SIGN is activated.
|1000
|10
|-
|111
|Using three-wheel or more leisure bike on the road.
|3000
|-
|90 days
|112
|Driving on lanes designated for taxis and buses except in permitted cases.
|400
|-
|-
|113
|Participating in a motorcade without permission except in permitted cases.
|500
|4
|15 days
|114
|Changing vehicle color without permission.
|800
|-
|-
|115
|Towing a car or a boat without permission.
|1000
|-
|-
|116
|Failure to abide by safety and security standards in towing a car or a boat.
|1000
|-
|-
|117
|Poor condition of trailer's rear or side lights.
|500
|4
|-
|118
|Absence of trailer's rear or side lights.
|500
|4
|-
|119
|Interrupting traffic in any other way not specified in this table.
|500
|-
|-
|120
|Turning from undesignated areas.
|500
|4
|-
|121
|Turning in a wrong way.
|500
|4
|-
|122
|Loading a light vehicle in a way that poses danger to others.
|500
|4
|-
|123
|Loading a light vehicle in a way that poses danger to the road.
|500
|-
|-
|124
|load or protruding load from a light vehicle without permission.
|500
|4
|-
|125
|Dropping or spilling load from light vehicles
|500
|-
|-
|126
|Illegal use of commercial number plates
|500
|-
|7 days
|127
|Driving at night without lights.
|500
|4
|-
|128
|Driving in a foggy weather without lights.
|500
|4
|-
|129
|Driving in a foggy weather in violation of concerned authorities' instructions.
|500
|4
|-
|130
|Using horn or car sound system in a disturbing way.
|400
|4
|-
|131
|Driving at residential areas, educational zones, hospitals in a way that endangers others' lives.
|400
|-
|-
|132
|Not carrying vehicle registration card.
|400
|-
|-
|133
|Using driving learning vehicles in prohibited times and areas.
|400
|-
|-
|134
|Teaching driving in a car that is not labelled as learning vehicle.
|500
|-
|-
|135
|Teaching driving in a car that is undesignated for this purpose without permission from the licensing authority.
|500
|-
|-
|136
|Teaching driving without a license.
|500
|-
|-
|137
|Not carrying Driving Learning permit while training.
|300
|-
|-
|138
|Failure to hand over driving license when the maximum black points are accrued in the first traffic violation.
|1000
|-
|-
|139
|Failure to hand over driving license when the maximum black points are accrued in the second traffic
|2000
|-
|-
|140
|Failure to hand over driving license when the maximum black points are accrued in the third traffic violation.
|3000
|-
|-
