1 Driving in a way that poses danger to driver's life or lives, and safety of others 2000 23 60 days

2 Driving in a way that harms public or private properties. Decided by court 23 60 Days

3 Driving under the influence of alcohol by court 23 60 Days

4 Driving under the influence of narcotic, psychotropic or similar substances. Decided by court 24 60 Days

5 Driving a vehicle without number plates 3000 23 90 Days

6 Driving a heavy vehicle in a way that poses danger to driver's life or lives and safety of others. 3000 - -

7 Driving a heavy vehicle in a way that causes harm to public or private properties 3000 - -

8 Jumping a red signal by heavy vehicles 3000 - -

9 Heavy vehicle driver causing his or another vehicle to overturn. 3000 - -

10 Heavy vehicle not abiding by lane discipline. 1500 12 -

11 Loading a heavy vehicle in a way that poses danger to others 2000 6 -

12 Loading a heavy vehicle in a way that causes harm to the road 2000 6 -

13 Heavy vehicle prohibited entry 1000 4 -

14 Falling or leaking of a heavy vehicle's load. 3000 12 -

15 Not fixing reflective stickers at the back of trucks and transport vehicles 500 - -

16 Operating industrial, construction and mechanical vehicles and tractors without permission from licensing authority 1500 - -

17 Failure to raise exhaust pipe in trucks 1500 - -

18 Not covering trucks' loads 3000 - -

19 Failure to abide by loading or unloading regulations in designated areas 1000 4 -

20 Overtaking from a prohibited place by trucks. 3000 - -

21 Driving a heavy vehicle that does not comply with security and safety standards. 2000 6 -

22 Driving against traffic. 600 4 7 days

23 Entry from a prohibited place. 1000 8 7 days

24 Driving a noisy vehicle 2000 12 -

25 Driving a vehicle that causes pollution 1000 6 -

26 Driving a vehicle without insurance. 500 4 7 days

27 Driving an unlicensed vehicle. 500 4 7 days

28 Driving with a driving license issued by a foreign country except in permitted cases. 1000 4 -

29 Driving a vehicle on a different license 400 12 -

30 Driving a vehicle with an expired driving license. 500 4 7 days

31 Driving a vehicle with an expired registration. 500 4 7 days

32 Driving a vehicle that doesn't comply with safety and security standards. 500 - -

33 Driving a vehicle that is unfit for driving. 500 - -

34 Driving a vehicle with one number plate. 400 - -

35 Number plates with unclear numbers. 400 - -

36 Driving below the minimum speed set for the road (if any). 400 4 -

37 Sudden swerving 1000 4 -

38 Reversing dangerously 500 4 -

39 Using a hand held mobile phone while driving. 800 4 -

40 Any other distractions. 800 4 -

41 Jumping a red signal by light vehicles. 1000 12 30 days

42 Jumping a red signal by motorbikes. 1000 12 30 days

43 Exceeding maximum speed limit by more than 60km/h 2000 12 30 days

44 Exceeding maximum speed limit by more than 80km/h 2000 12 30 days

45 Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 60km/h 1500 6 15 days

46 Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 50km/h 1000 - -

47 Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 40km/h 700 - -

48 Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 30km/h 600 - -

49 Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 30km/h 300 - -

50 Failure to follow traffic policeman instructions. 400 4 -

51 Overtaking from hard shoulder. 1000 6 -

52 Entering road dangerously 600 6 -

53 Overtaking in a prohibited place 600 - -

54 Running a way from traffic policeman man (light vehicle) 800 12 30 days

55 Running away from a traffic policeman by ( heavy vehicle) 1000 16 30 days

56 Causing death of others by court 23 60 days

57 Causing a serious accident or injuries. by court 23 30 days

58 Failure of a light vehicle driver to stop after causing a minor accident. 500 8 60 days

59 Failure of a heavy vehicle driver to stop after causing a minor accident 1000 16 60 days

60 Allowing children under 10 years old to sit in front seats 400 - -

61 Failure to provide a child car seat for children under 4 years old 400 - -

62 Failure of driver to fasten seat belt 400 4 -

63 Failure of passenger to fasten seat belt 400 4 -

64 Failure to leave safe distance 400 4 -

65 Entering road without making sure it is clear 400 4 -

66 Not giving way to emergency, police and public service vehicles or official convoys 3000 6 30 days

67 Parking cars in front of fire hydrants 1000 6 -

68 Parking in spaces designated for people with special needs. 1000 6 -

69 Stopping on the road for no reason. 1000 6 -

70 Stopping on the yellow box. 500 - -

71 Parking on the left side of the road in prohibited places. 1000 - -

72 Stopping at pedestrian crossings 500 - -

73 Parking behind other cars and blocking their way. 500 - -

74 Taxis which have designated pickup areas stopping in undesignated ones. 500 4 -

75 Stopping the vehicle on a road junction or curve. 500 - -

76 Not securing vehicle while parked. 500 - -

77 Parking in a wrong way. 500 - -

78 Parking in a way that poses danger to passersby. 400 - -

79 Parking in a way that interrupts pedestrian movement. 400 - -

80 Parking on pavements 400 - -

81 Writing phrases or placing stickers on vehicle without permission. 500 - -

82 Exceeding permitted level of tinting. 1500 - -

83 Tinting a vehicle not allowed to be tinted. 1500 - -

84 Not giving way to pedestrians on pedestrian crossings. 500 6 -

85 Failure to abide by traffic signs and instructions. 500 - -

86 Littering from vehicle window while driving. 1000 6 -

87 Placing signs on the road in a way that causes harm to the road or interrupts traffic. 500 - -

88 Modifying engine or chassis without permission. 1000 12 -

89 Rubbernecking and crowding at traffic accidents scenes. 1000 - 30 days

90 Using vehicle for undesignated purpose. 300 4 -

91 Transporting passengers illegally. 300 24 -

92 Transporting inflammable or hazardous materials without permission. 3000 24 30 days

93 Transporting passengers in a vehicle that is not licensed for this purpose. 1000 4 60 days

94 Exceeding passenger limit by a passenger transport vehicle. 500 4 -

95 Failure to take road safety measures during vehicle breakdown. 500 - 7 days

96 Failure of motorcyclist to wear helmet. 500 4 -

97 Failure of passenger to wear helmet. 500 4 -

98 Expired tires 500 4 7 days

99 Failure to use indicators when changing direction or turning. 400 - -

100 Failure to give priority to vehicles coming from behind or the left side. 400 - -

101 Failure to get the car tested after carrying out major modification to engine. 400 - -

102 Failure to get the car tested after carrying out major modification to chassis. 400 - -

103 Failure of a light vehicle to abide by lane discipline. 400 - -

104 Poor condition of car lights 400 6 -

105 Poor condition of indicators. 400 2 -

106 Poor condition of rear lights. 400 2 -

107 Failure of pedestrians to abide by traffic signals. 400 - -

108 Pedestrians' crossing from undesignated areas. 400 - -

109 Failure of a school bus driver to activate STOP SIGN or abide by traffic rules. 500 6 -

110 Driver's failure to stop when school bus's STOP SIGN is activated. 1000 10 -

111 Using three-wheel or more leisure bike on the road. 3000 - 90 days

112 Driving on lanes designated for taxis and buses except in permitted cases. 400 - -

113 Participating in a motorcade without permission except in permitted cases. 500 4 15 days

114 Changing vehicle color without permission. 800 - -

115 Towing a car or a boat without permission. 1000 - -

116 Failure to abide by safety and security standards in towing a car or a boat. 1000 - -

117 Poor condition of trailer's rear or side lights. 500 4 -

118 Absence of trailer's rear or side lights. 500 4 -

119 Interrupting traffic in any other way not specified in this table. 500 - -

120 Turning from undesignated areas. 500 4 -

121 Turning in a wrong way. 500 4 -

122 Loading a light vehicle in a way that poses danger to others. 500 4 -

123 Loading a light vehicle in a way that poses danger to the road. 500 - -

124 load or protruding load from a light vehicle without permission. 500 4 -

125 Dropping or spilling load from light vehicles 500 - -

126 Illegal use of commercial number plates 500 - 7 days

127 Driving at night without lights. 500 4 -

128 Driving in a foggy weather without lights. 500 4 -

129 Driving in a foggy weather in violation of concerned authorities' instructions. 500 4 -

130 Using horn or car sound system in a disturbing way. 400 4 -

131 Driving at residential areas, educational zones, hospitals in a way that endangers others' lives. 400 - -

132 Not carrying vehicle registration card. 400 - -

133 Using driving learning vehicles in prohibited times and areas. 400 - -

134 Teaching driving in a car that is not labelled as learning vehicle. 500 - -

135 Teaching driving in a car that is undesignated for this purpose without permission from the licensing authority. 500 - -

136 Teaching driving without a license. 500 - -

137 Not carrying Driving Learning permit while training. 300 - -

138 Failure to hand over driving license when the maximum black points are accrued in the first traffic violation. 1000 - -

139 Failure to hand over driving license when the maximum black points are accrued in the second traffic 2000 - -