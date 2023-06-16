With more residents now using e-scooters and bicycles as part of their daily commute, Dubai authorities have laid down guidelines to ensure public safety.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently issued an advisory reminding riders of the rules in place when taking e-scooters and bikes on the Dubai Metro.

These regulations ranged from the designated entrance and exit points to making sure the two-wheelers are not blocking other riders' movement.

Here are three rules to remember, according to the RTA:

>> Pass through the wide gate only

>> Fold your e-scooters and bicycles at Metro stations

>> Once on board, place them in the luggage area

In Dubai, more sustainable modes of transport — like e-scooters and bicycles — are highly encouraged; hence, tracks and designated zones are mapped out across the city.

However, safety remains a top priority — and any "dangerous action" could get riders fined.

Here's the full list of penalties:

>> Failure to ride within specified lanes: Dh200

>> Riding on a road with a speed limit of more than 60kmph: Dh300

>> Riding dangerously: Dh300

>> Riding or parking scooters on walking or jogging paths: Dh200

>> Using an e-scooter without a permit: Dh200

>> Failure to wear vests or helmets: Dh200

>> Failure to comply with speed limits: Dh100

>> Carrying a passenger: Dh300

>> Failure to adhere to safety requirements: Dh200

>> Riding a bike that does not meet technical requirements: Dh300

>> Parking in non-designated spaces or in a way that poses risks or obstructs traffic: Dh200

>> Failure to comply with instructions on information signs: Dh200

>> Failure to dismount when on a pedestrian crossing: Dh200

>> Failure to report an accident: Dh300

>> Using the lefthand side of the road: Dh200

>> Riding against traffic: Dh200

