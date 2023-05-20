Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently conducted a series of inspection campaigns and registered several violations by commuters who failed to tap their nol cards on public buses.

The Rasid campaign was aimed at ensuring riders’ commitment to mass transit rules and regulations, the RTA said on Thursday.

Over the course of six days, RTA carried out 40,000 inspections that resulted in reporting 1,193 violations. “Most of them related to the use of public transport means, without paying the specified tariff or failing to show nol card upon request, or using the services and facilities in a way contrary to RTA’s instructions displayed on the directional signs in addition to other applicable violations,” the authority noted.

The inspection campaigns targeted various areas in the emirate, including Dubai American Academy, Al Khail Gate, Al Quoz, Majlis Al Gharifa, Burj Al Arab Hotel and Al Wasl Street.

Coordinated campaign

Saeed Al Balushi, director of passenger transport activities monitoring at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “The campaigns were conducted in coordination with several concerned bodies, including Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. They were aimed at reducing fare evasion by public bus users and control unauthorised activities in this regard.”

He added: “The field teams of the Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department are launching year-round inspection campaigns in several spots across Dubai to detect violations, illegal activities, and misconducts that tarnish the image of tourism of the UAE, particularly Dubai.”

Pay the right fare

Al Balushi also urged commuters to pay the relevant fare using nol cards. "This measure will ensure the optimal use of RTA's means of transportation, particularly buses. It will also support RTA's efforts to provide services that cater to the needs of UAE residents, especially Dubai, and visitors from all over the world," he concluded.

