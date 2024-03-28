Dubai Municipality has recently outlined some guidelines to ensure the safety of food deliveries, aiming to protect residents' health. While these directives are welcomed by many, delivery riders, integral to the food delivery ecosystem, have voiced a mix of support and practical concerns regarding their implementation.

Ahmed, a delivery rider affiliated with a food service provider for the last three years, welcomed the municipality's efforts to enhance food safety standards. "As delivery riders, we understand the importance of customers receiving their meals safely and hygienically. I guess the guidelines are more of a nudge to follow the basic rules," he said.

Safety instructions

The authority's guidelines specified that food ordered by consumers from nearby restaurants should be delivered within thirty minutes to maintain its freshness and safety. The municipality emphasised the significance of preserving the correct food temperature during transportation, highlighting the need to deliver hot and cold foods separately to prevent contamination and uphold quality standards.

One of the key directives outlined in the guidelines mandates that delivery containers must be able to maintain the temperature of hot foods above 60℃ throughout the entire delivery process.

Challenges

Riders highlighted challenges such as ensuring timely deliveries while adhering to stringent temperature control measures. Ahmed said, "Maintaining the temperature of hot foods above 60℃ can be challenging, especially during peak hours and long-distance deliveries."

Another rider, Samad, working for a popular delivery service provider, acknowledged the importance of separating hot and cold foods but emphasised the need for adequate support from restaurants.

"It's crucial for restaurants to provide us with insulated containers that meet the municipality's standards," he said. "Without proper equipment, it's difficult to guarantee that food remains at the desired temperature throughout the delivery process."

Despite these challenges, delivery riders are committed to adapting to the guidelines to ensure the well-being of Dubai residents.

"Many restaurant staff and managers share a friendly rapport with us, which makes it easier for us to communicate our needs," said Samad.

"Therefore, we plan to approach them and request their cooperation in adhering to the guidelines regarding using appropriate containers and ensuring that orders are prepared promptly. By doing so, we aim to facilitate swift deliveries while strictly adhering to the authorities' directives," added Samad.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

