New standards have been issued for physiotherapy services in Dubai, the emirate's health authority has announced.

These guidelines specify provisions for both health facilities and health professionals and provide details of performance indicators to ensure patient-centered care, according to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, said the issuance of standards is in line with authority's strategic vision of ensuring continuous improvement in the delivery of health services.

He thanked the Emirates Medical Association’s Emirates Physiotherapy Society for their support in developing the standards.

Dr Hanan Obaid, director of the Health Policies and Standards Department at the DHA, said that with this guide, the goal is to unify physiotherapy services provided across all health facilities in the emirate, in line with international best practices.

Dr Obaid said the standards also provide details on referring and educating patients, keeping in mind the highest criteria of health and safety in the field.

Dr Naima Saleh, president of the Emirates Physiotherapy Society, said: “Physiotherapy services contribute to correcting and mitigating the effects of disease and injury. Delay or the absence of seeking these services, results in deterioration of health and negatively affects the quality of life of patients.”

