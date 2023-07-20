RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drugs Authority (SFDA) confirmed that dairy products which are called (analogues) are safe to be consumed.



All the materials used in these products are being subject to the technical regulations and specifications issued by the authority.



SFDA's confirmation came while responding to an inquiry in its official Twitter account.



It clarified that the products in which milk fat is replaced with vegetable oils, whether in whole or in part, and being named as analogues to the main products such as the cream analogue, evaporated milk analogue, cheese analogue are completely safe.



It also clarified that the purpose of using the dairy products analogues is to reduce the manufacturing costs, as the manufacturing cost of vegetable oils is less than milk fat, which leads to a decrease in the final price of the product.



It is worth mentioning that SFDA obligated the manufacturers and importers of food products, in 2020, to add the word “analogues” to milk and dairy products replaced with vegetable oils.



This was in order to clarify all ingredients in the products to the consumer, and also to clarify which products contain natural fats, and which ones are replaced with vegetable oils.

