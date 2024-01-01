ABU DHABI -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) announced the commencement of directly managing the penal and correctional institutions and juvenile facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Under the Law issued by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, regarding penal and correctional facilities in Abu Dhabi, the responsibilities for managing those facilities are transferred from the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, affirmed the insightful vision of the wise leadership in developing the judicial system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Undersecretary pointed out that the move comes in line with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance access to speedy justice to support Abu Dhabi's competitiveness and global leadership.

The Undersecretary praised the cooperation shown by the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, which represented an exemplary model in partnership and strategic integration, as it contributed to facilitating the exchange of data and information for the transfer of jurisdiction of those institutions, and served as a major supporter in achieving the desired goals.

The Department held a wide number of meetings over the past months, spanning more than 3 months, with the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters and the executive team managing those institutions to enhance their readiness and ensure the implementation of a distinguished system that provides high-quality services on a global scale and efficiently performs its duties to protect and uphold rights in society and establish the foundations of security and stability.

The law, which will come into effect on 1st January 2024, aims to enhance the reform and rehabilitation system in the Emirate and establish a leading system that contributes to addressing challenges and providing innovative solutions, ultimately implementing the best international practices in all relevant fields to support the global standing of the Emirate.