The Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision on food and fodder sampling for control and inspection in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The decision directs the Director General of ADAFSA to establish controls for sampling and to appoint qualified personnel to carry out this task. This will regulate sampling procedures for the control and inspection of food and fodder throughout the food chain and at all stages of food and fodder trade in the Emirate.

This decision is part of ADAFSA's ongoing efforts to improve work processes, modernise the regulatory system and ensure proper implementation of measures related to sampling for control and inspection of food and feed. It also strengthens compliance with the laws and regulations enforced by the Authority.

By regulating sampling for food and fodder control and inspection, ADAFSA aims to update the relevant legislative system, ensure the safety and quality of food and fodder throughout the food chain, ensure that food and fodder conform to technical regulations and standard specifications in the country, and enhance food security in aspects related to food safety and animal health.

Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, confirmed that the decision would facilitate the re-analysis of samples taken from food establishments and fodder handling facilities for control and inspection purposes. He highlighted that the decision is part of a plan to modernise and develop the legislative system supporting ADAFSA's work areas. It is also compatible with federal legislation issued after Regulation No. 5 of 2010 by including fodder samples in the scope of food sampling operations for control and inspection.

Al Ameri stated, "The decision aligns with our firm commitment to consumer health and safety, ensuring the provision of safe and healthy products for humans and animals. We are implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, to enhance the quality and safety of food and fodder products. These controls provide precise guidelines and directives for sampling operations, including the technical procedures and standards necessary to ensure accurate and reliable results".

"We encourage all stakeholders in food and fodder handling facilities to cooperate with sampling procedures and fully comply with the specified procedures to achieve our desired levels of quality and safety," Al Ameri added.

ADAFSA will continue to monitor the implementation of these controls and work to improve them in line with developments in the food and fodder industry, as well as evolving quality and safety standards for human and animal health.