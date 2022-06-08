UAE - Electric scooters with seats have been prohibited in the capital, said the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DoT) in Abu Dhabi.

The decision comes as part of the bike and e-scooter awareness campaign launched by the ITC in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police. The local authorities have issued regulations on authorised bicycles and electric bikes, and scooters.

“In this context, the ITC stipulated the bicycles conditions that are authorised for usage as being two-wheeled or more, not equipped with an automated engine, and is propelled by the force of its rider.”

The ITC noted that the e-scooter should not consist of a seat, and only one person must ride the bike or e-scooter at a time.

“The ITC clarified that the electric scooter has two or more wheels, is equipped with an electric motor, propelled by its electric engine or by the force of its rider. It should also be driven upright and should not consist of a seat. Provided that the number of users of the bicycle or e-scooter is limited to one person at a time.”

Where to ride and avoid

Riders must not drive bikes and e-scooters on public roads, highways, pedestrian lanes and sidewalks unless permitted by the ITC.

Bikes and e-scooters can be driven on permitted and dedicated lanes, internal roads where speed limit doesn’t exceed 40km/h and closed areas like public parks containing bike pathways as well as sidewalks with large areas for bicycle and e-scooter users as stipulated by the ITC while taking into consideration pedestrians on the way.

Don’t speed, overtake

The ITC has warned riders to avoid driving recklessly, at high speed, not to overtake, and has requested them to leave a sufficient safety distance from other users.

“To avoid accidents, make sure you always leave a sufficient safety distance between you and other cyclists or pedestrians around you.”

Bicycle and e-scooter riders have been urged to follow safety instructions, signs, and traffic signals to give priority to pedestrians. They should wear a protective helmet and a reflective jacket at night and equip the bicycle/e-scooter with a white headlight and a red night light or a red reflector. Also, they must park bikes/e-scooters in designated spots rather than parking them randomly or placing them on traffic signposts and light poles.

