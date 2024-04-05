RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) has said 648 individuals have been detained and 582 vehicles impounded for engaging in unauthorized passenger transportation activities at airports across the Kingdom during the past one week — 17th to 23rd of Ramadan.



This action is part of the intensive regulatory campaigns conducted by the Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and relevant entities.



The Authority explained that the regulatory campaign aims to minimize unlicensed practices and enhance the quality of services provided to travelers, in addition to promoting the use of available transportation options at airports.



Violations for providing unlicensed passenger transport services at airports can incur penalties up to SR5000, along with the impounding of the offending vehicle. The Authority stressed the importance of ensuring that carriers comply with the regulations and requirements in place.



Furthermore, the Authority highlighted that these regulatory campaigns are designed to improve service quality, encourage dealings with regulated carriers, and introduce the various available mobility options to beneficiaries.



The Authority affirmed that these regulatory campaigns will continue to ensure the provision of safe and high-quality transportation services for all travelers.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).