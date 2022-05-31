RIYADH — Sources at the Ministry of Justice revealed to Okaz/Saudi Gazette that labor courts and departments in various regions of the Kingdom have issued around 168,000 judgments since the courts started operating in November 2018.



These included more than 60,000 judgments related to wages, representing 35 percent of the total judgments.



During the year 2021, courts and labor departments pronounced more than 63,000 judgments, while the number of cases in which judgments were issued during the current year 2022 reached more than 20,000.



In addition to wage claims, the courts received cases pertaining to claims of bonus, compensation, and allowances apart from cases related to the termination of the labor relationship from the employer, cases for termination of the labor relationship by the worker, cases of domestic service committees, and the like.



Labor courts are competent bodies to consider cases related to various provisions of the Labor Law, including disputes related to work contracts, wages, rights, work injuries and compensation for them.



This is in addition to disputes related to the employer imposing disciplinary penalties on the worker or related to the request for exemption from the penalties.



The cases also included those filed for the imposition of penalties stipulated in the Labor Law in addition to disputes arising from the application of the Labor Law and the Social Insurance Law.

