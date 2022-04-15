ABU DHABI- The Ministry of Justice, in cooperation with Council Affairs Office of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has organised a lecture at the Majlis of Mohammed Khalaf in Al Karama region entitled, "The Year Fifty’s [2021] legislations and its role in enhancing society’s quality of life".

It was addressed by presiding judge Dr. Hassan Al-Hammadi, Head of the Ajman Federal Court of Appeal, and Counsellor Tareq Ahmad Al Rashid, Attorney-General of Ajman Prosecution. Journalist Mohamed Abdul Karim moderated the session.

The lecture came as part of the Ramadan Councils annual initiative of the Ministry of Justice to disseminate knowledge and awareness about the legal system among the community members.

The lecture was attended by Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Festivals Management Committee; Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of Interpol; along with a number of senior officials from the ministry, among others.

The Drug Combating Law and its role in fostering the quality of society’s life was the first topic discussed in the lecture.

Al-Hammadi reviewed the historical development of drug legislation in the UAE, the legislature's intention to consider the quality of life in society, and legislative development for the concept of punishment for the abuser as a patient and a victim, and the judge’s power to impose penalties as well as the power of the Public Prosecution in drug law.

Counsellor Al Rashid focused on the protection of society from the dangers of money laundering, the legal concept of the money laundering crime, its important features and negative effects, the criminal penalties and legislative efforts of UAE to combat these crimes, and the society's role in tackling them.

The year 2021 witnessed the largest legislative changes in the history of the country to support the economic and societal system, as President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan approved the largest initiative to develop federal laws in the country, with the aim of strengthening the economic environment, and the investment and commercial infrastructure in the country. The move also meant to support the security and stability of society and protect the rights of both individuals and institutions in an integrated package of laws and their amendments that keep pace with the renaissance and aspirations of the state.

The changes came in the year 50 [2021] included more than 40 laws, as the UAE government aimed these amendments to make qualitative legal changes, in line with the vision of its leadership and the aspirations of its society, and at the same time to meet the aspirations of key sectors and enhance the reputation of the state, its competitiveness and its position in the future.

The amendments also aimed to develop a legislative structure that included laws related to the investment, commercial, industrial and other sectors, in addition to laws related to society and the security of its members, such as the Crimes and Penalties Law, the Anti-Rumors and Electronic Crimes Law, and Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, with the aim of keeping pace with the best practices applied in the world and benefiting from the employment of technology and techniques.

The modernisation move also intended to speed up the procedures, decision-making mechanism and empower all parties involved in the legal system.