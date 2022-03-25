RIYADH — Saudi officials revealed that when the status on the Tawakkalna app shows “Ghayr Muammin” (Not insured) for a foreign visitor to Saudi Arabia from abroad, it indicates that the person has not obtained medical insurance coverage or his insurance poly has expired.



Tawakkalna confirmed that the status will change if the visitor to the Kingdom does not have an active medical insurance policy for the entire period of stay in the country.



It said the change in status will apply to non-GCC nationals only.



The Ministry of Interior has clarified that people coming to Saudi Arabia on all kinds of visit visas must obtain health insurance for emergency treatment including Covid-19 coverage in the event a person gets infected with the coronavirus.



The rule applies to all visitors including those coming on Umrah and tourism visas as well as multiple-entry visas. The coverage should be for the entire period of the visitor’s stay within Saudi Arabia. The insurance policy must be renewed when the visa is extended.



Tawakkalna has called on all beneficiaries of the service to ensure that the app remains updated so they will not miss out on any of the benefits it offers.

