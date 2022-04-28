Bahrain - His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday issued an edict re-structuring the National Committee for Standardisation and Metrology.

Chaired by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, the committee features 11 members who will serve for a four-year term.

The members are:

1. Director of the Testing and Metrology Directorate at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

2. Director of the Customs Clearance Directorate at the Interior Ministry’s Customs Affairs.

3. Director of the Control and Licensing Directorate at the Ministry of Oil.

4. Director of the Conservation of Electricity and Water Directorate at the Electricity and Water Authority.

5. Director of the Materials Engineering Directorate at the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning.

6. Director of the Public Health Directorate at the Ministry of Health.

7. Engineer Lama Abbas Al-Mahroos – a member with expertise and competence.

8. Dalal Fuad Al-Baharna – a member with expertise and competence.

9. Sonya Mohammed Janahi – Representative of Bahrain Chamber (BCCI).

10. Nawaf Khalid Al-Zayani – Representative of BCCI.

11. Ahmed Sabah Al-Salloum – Representative of BCCI.

The committee will elect a vice chairman when it convenes for its first meeting, to replace the chairman in case he is absent.

