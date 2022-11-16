RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has announced that the enforcement judiciary has extended over 4.3 million services remotely through the Najiz.sa portal in the past months of 2022.



“The Najiz.sa portal has received more than 800,000 enforcement applications in the current year,” the ministry said.



“Over 1.4 million decisions, 600,000 termination applications and 1.5 million bank transfers were performed electronically for clients.”



Launched in March, 2022, the ministry’s Virtual Enforcement Court reduces procedures from 12 steps to only two automatic procedures for instruments certified by the Nafith platform.



It also spares clients seven in-person visits for each application filed through the Najiz.sa portal.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).