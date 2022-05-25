RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced that citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and visitors to Saudi Arabia could inquire about the border number through the Absher electronic platform.



The border number is the unique number assigned by the Saudi immigration authorities to every passport holder who enters on a new visa to Saudi Arabia.



The directorate stated that visitors need not go personally to the Jawazat offices to inquire about the border number.



This service is one among a number of electronic services, launched by the Jawazat, and that are aimed at providing more flexibility in carrying out the procedures that the directorate is specialized in.



The services that were launched via the Absher electronic platform included Tawasul service for the Jawazat beneficiaries to take advantage of the services that are not available electronically without the need to go personally to the Jawazat branches.



It also includes the service of registering GCC citizens, as well as visitors, and dependents of residents on the Absher platform through the border number or resident’s ID number.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).