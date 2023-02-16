DUBAI - The registration of Emirati employees working in the private sector in the UAE’s pension and social security systems is a precondition to obtain support from the Nafis programme, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said.

“It is the responsibility of the private sector companies to register Emirati employees in the pension and social security systems in the country within one month from the date of work permit issuance,” MoHRE explained in a statement today.

Failing to register Emirati employees in the pension and social security systems would result in fines and penalties on non-compliant companies, based on relevant decisions, law and legislations.

The Ministry added, “The UAE government launched the Nafis programme as a step to enhance the competitiveness of national cadres to work in private sector companies. One of the most important goals of Nafis is to provide Emiratis with the necessary expertise and skills to join jobs and create professional and academic paths that would guarantee promising opportunities for them in the future.”

MoHRE reiterated that it is “mandatory” for companies to register their Emirati employees in the pension and social security systems. This would ensure the provision of Nafis support to employees and guarantee the rights of both parties.”

“Failing to register Emirati employees does not exempt the employer in the future from registering them with retrospective effect and paying penalties for each day's delay,” the ministry asserted.

The registration is the employer’s responsibility, however, it is also the responsibility of the Emirati employees to ensure that they are registered on the system and contributions are paid on their behalf, based on real wages.

“Any breach or manipulation in the payment of contributions would decrease the value of the employee’s insurance benefits upon retirement, and this also makes the employers liable to penal action.”

MOHRE explained that if the work permit of an Emirati employee is cancelled, the employer must coordinate with the concerned pension and social security authority on the employee’s end-of-service benefits and service merging.