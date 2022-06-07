RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development revealed that it had issued more than 800,000 visas to recruit foreign workers during the year 2021.



Last year witnessed the entry of 6,600 domestic workers and the exit of 6,400 domestic workers.



The ministry explained that the total dispute cases that were handled through the Wudiya platform exceeded 144,000 cases, and workers were beneficiaries of money that are entitled to them, totaling SR444.6 million.



More than 73 percent of labor cases were solved through amicable settlement.



The ministry indicated that through the Qiwa platform, 74 new services were launched, while 95 percent of customers’ needs were covered through the platform.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).