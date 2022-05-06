DAMMAM — The King Fahd Causeway Authority (KFCA) has confirmed that more than 25,000 vehicles crossed the causeway in 12 hours on Wednesday.



The authority said that the number of vehicles that crossed the bridge from 07:00 a.m. until 07:00 p.m. has reached about 25,067 vehicles.



While it has revealed the rate of vehicle crossings per hour was about 2,089.



It is noteworthy that the KFCA has clarified the requirements for the departure of Saudi citizens to Bahrain.



It indicated that adults are required to receive 3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 2 if no more than 3 months have passed since receiving the second dose.



While it confirmed that those under 16 years old are required to have completed receiving two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.



The KFCA said that those who are under 12 years old are required to bring an insurance against coronavirus with them, regardless of their immunization status.



With regard to domestic workers, the authority said that it is required that the health condition be “immune” through the Tawakkalna application, in addition to accompanying the sponsor or whoever bears his name.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi citizens and the citizens of other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States can now travel to and from Saudi Arabia by using the national identity card after the Jawazat lifted the suspension of its usage for traveling.



The Jawazat said that travelers wishing to visit the GCC states and Arab countries, must ensure that the remaining period in their passport is not less than 3 months.



While the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has indicated that the family registry card is not considered a document that can be used for travel.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).