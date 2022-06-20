RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice said that Case Preparation Center has extended more than 245,000 services since its launch in May.



“The center employs 342 researchers and over 800 experts in engineering, accounting, appraisals and law,” the MoJ said.



“They work to achieve the center’s goals of streamlining procedures and promoting swift justice.”



Aiming to improve judicial services and enhance the quality of rulings, the center conducts preliminary studies of lawsuits, manages notices, summarizes records and memos, and composes the first draft of rulings.

