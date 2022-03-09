DAMMAM — The King Fahd Causeway Authority announced that only citizens who received booster dose (third dose) of coronavirus vaccine would be allowed to leave the Kingdom through the causeway. However, there will be exemption for those who have received second dose of the vaccine within three months of their travel.



The exemption will also be applicable to those groups who are excluded from taking vaccine on health grounds as shown on their Tawakkalna application. There will be an approved medical insurance coverage against the risks of COVID-19 for those who are under the age of 12 years.



The authority announced this as part of the update of procedures for departures and arrival to Saudi Arabia via the causeway. According to the update, the mandatory COVID-19 institutional quarantine and home quarantine are no longer required for travelers upon their arrival in the Kingdom through the causeway.



It is also not required to submit a negative PCR or antigen test result against coronavirus before coming to the Kingdom.



However, those coming to the Kingdom on visit visas of all kinds are required insurance that covers the costs of treatment from coronavirus infection during the period of their stay in the Kingdom.



The authority said that those citizens whose results showed that they were infected with coronavirus will be allowed to enter the Kingdom after seven days of infection if they had completed receiving the approved vaccine doses in Saudi Arabia, and 10 days for those who did not complete getting the vaccine doses. These travelers need not undergo any new coronavirus medical tests.



The authority said that it has launched a bankcard and mobile phone payment services at the causeway. It has also launched a variety of payment systems that will facilitate the process of vehicles crossing the tollgates to enter the causeway.



The service can be fully activated for Saudi bank cardholders to use the contactless payment features within a record time of up to three seconds. These services were introduced with the aim of improving the quality of service provided and reducing transit time for travelers.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).