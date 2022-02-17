Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) has announced that passengers arriving in the Kingdom do not need to conduct a PCR test upon arrival effective February 20.

This decision follows recommendations made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19), a Bahrain News Agency report said. The precautionary quarantine for arriving passengers is also not necessary from the date, it said. he taskforce also announced other updates to the protocols. According to the updated protocols, contacts of active cases will no longer have to undergo a precautionary period of isolation. This includes individuals who do not have the green shield on the BeAware Bahrain application.

Also as part of the updated contacts protocol, tests will only be done for individuals experiencing any Covid-19 related symptoms, through the following options: * Conducting a rapid test. If the result of the rapid test is positive, individuals must go directly to one of the drive through testing centres to conduct a PCR test; * Or conduct a PCR test at a private hospital; * Or book a PCR test via the BeAware application if experiencing any Covid-19 related symptoms; * Or call 444 to take an appointment for a PCR test, if experiencing Covid-19 related symptoms. The taskforce highlighted that the updated protocol comes following the cancellation of the isolation period for individuals with the green shield. This is based on what the national indicators have proven regarding the effectiveness of vaccination and the booster shot in raising the body’s immune response.

