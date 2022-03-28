RIYADH — Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Bin Mohammed Al-Samaani inaugurated Sunday the Virtual Enforcement Court, which shortens the litigation procedures from 12 steps to only two steps, without human intervention starting from the submission of the application until the final verdict is issued, for electronic execution bonds documented through the Nafith platform.



The ministry explained that the effective implementation of digital transformation — through Virtual Enforcement Court — contributes to eliminating seven visits per application after making the services available electronically through the portal (najiz.sa).



The project establishes the use of artificial intelligence techniques in justice facilities, to achieve the goals of the justice system, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, through procedural development, achieving prompt justice and speedy delivery of the right to its owner, while taking into account the basic rights of all parties and the interest of society.



The virtual court is characterized by the speed of enforcement, and the acceptance and verification of applications automatically without any human intervention, around the clock, seven days a week, and then referring the application after it is automatically audited to the Court’s enforcement department, leading to the issuance of executive procedures; to complete the enforcement process.



This is one of the ministry’s strategic projects, and falls within its digital transformation plans, which aim to facilitate services for beneficiaries, improve litigation procedures, achieve justice, and save the effort and time required to obtain services efficiently and with high quality.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).