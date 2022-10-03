A new ‘job exploration visa’ is among the entry permits that were announced as part of the UAE’s Advanced Visa System that came into effect today, October 3. Here are more details about the new permit, validity options, eligibility criteria and the procedure to get it.

Previously, job-seekers would come on regular tourist visas to look for a job.

The new single-entry permit aims to attract young talents and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities available in the country. More importantly, it does not require a sponsor or a host.

Eligibility

The UAE government had earlier announced that the visa is granted to those classified in the first, second or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Fresh graduates from the best 500 universities in the world can apply as well. The minimum educational level should be a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

3 validity options

The single-entry permit is issued for three durations: 60, 90 and 120 days, according to information available on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

This means that people looking to shift base to the UAE have up to four months to explore the job market here.

Where to apply

Individuals can apply for the new entry permit on the ICP website, at customer care centres or accredited typing centres.

Documents needed

Applicants need their passport copy, a colour photo and attested qualification certificates for the service. Additional documents may be required.

Why the new visa matters

Experts had earlier said that the new entry permit will make it easier for job-seekers to enter the country to find employment.

“We expect to see more expats coming into the country and basing themselves here while seeking work. Job-seekers that are already settled ‘on the ground’ and are available to meet potential employers are at an advantage.

Those based here improve their chances of being interviewed and ultimately hired as it shows commitment to UAE and less ‘risk’ for an employer in comparison to someone currently abroad,” said Sarah Dixon, managing director of Hays in the Middle East.

Mayank Patel, country head, Adecco Middle East, said the permit will give job-seekers extra time “to not just prepare themselves well, but also to seek additional support from the choice of employer.”

Business entry visa

Another type of entry permit that is now available is one for investment opportunities. The single-entry visa is issued for 60, 90 or 120 days.

It does not require a sponsor or host and encourages investors and entrepreneurs to explore business and investment opportunities in the UAE.

