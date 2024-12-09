The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Holdings, broadening its partnership network and creating employment opportunities for beneficiaries of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Programme.

The MoU aims to foster mutual cooperation and introduce ADSSA beneficiaries to the job opportunities available for Emirati nationals at Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region.

Signed by Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Director-General of ADSSA, and Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors at Burjeel Holdings, the MoU is a direct outcome of the successful open day jointly organised by both sides under the theme 'Your Career Journey with Burjeel Medical City.'

The open day provided unique opportunities for employable family members benefiting from ADSSA's programme to explore job openings at Burjeel Holdings and participate in on-site interviews. Over 120 beneficiaries attended these events, employing more than 15 Emirati men and women to date.

Dr. Al Mulla said, "This partnership with Burjeel Holdings is an important milestone in our efforts to expand our network of strategic partners. It demonstrates our dedication to creating a sustainable impact on the community in line with the vision of our wise leadership to ensure Emiratis' active participation in the private sector."

Al Khoori said, "This collaboration represents a meaningful opportunity to empower social support program beneficiaries by providing them with job opportunities that enable them to build stable and sustainable lives."

Under the MoU, ADSSA will prepare and nominate eligible beneficiaries for training and employment opportunities offered by the Group. Burjeel Holdings, in turn, will provide job opportunities based on its requirements and the skills of the beneficiaries. The MoU also includes monitoring the performance and professional development of the beneficiaries.