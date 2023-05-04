RIYADH: Acting Deputy Minister of Interior for Civil Status Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Yahya has launched two new features for the national identity cards on the Absher platform.

The new features are "Issue National Id for family member" and "Request Replacement for damaged ID".

The first feature will enable Saudi citizens to identify a family member electronically, print the special form, and request the issuance of a national identity for a family member electronically.

The service also enables the applicants to request for a delivery service for the document to their national address.

The feature of requesting replacement for damaged ID enables Saudi citizens to request for the issuance of the document electronically through their Absher account, in addition to the delivery service to their national address, without the need for visiting the office.

Beneficiaries can review the procedures and requirements of the services by logging on to their their accounts on Absher, then select the Civil Affairs from the My Services menu, then choose the National Id Services icon.

