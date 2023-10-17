Saudi Arabia has expanded its e-visa programme to travellers from six additional countries – Türkiye, Thailand, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles, and Mauritius - for leisure, business, and religious (Umrah only) travel.

Nationals of these countries can apply for a Saudi visitor visa ahead of their journey via the official e-visa portal at visa.visitsaudi.com

Saudi Arabia is reimagining the tourism experience, with the famously warm and generous Saudi welcome – known as Hafawah – at the heart of its plans. The visitor e-visa is valid for an entire year, grants multiple entries, and permits a stay of up to 90 days. Moreover, Visit Saudi offers an online trip planner for visitors to create custom itineraries easily.

From visiting Saudi Arabia’s seven Unesco World Heritage Sites, snorkeling and diving in the Red Sea – one of the world’s most spectacular undiscovered diving spots –, wandering Taif’s world-famous Rose Gardens, shopping like a local in Riyadh’s Deira Souq, chartering the unknown on land in the lush, green Asir region and tasting the kingdom's diverse and delicious culinary scene from fragrant Arabic dishes to internationally-renowned fine dining restaurants, there is something for everyone.

Since the launch of Saudi Arabia’s visitor e-visa in 2019, it has eased access for millions and accelerated tourism growth on an unmatched scale. The strength of the ever-increasing demand to visit Saudi Arabia has been led by a range of visa initiatives. On September 27, 2019, the Ministry of Tourism launched the visitor visa programme, targeting 49 countries, which has now increased to 63 after the addition of further six countries and special administrative regions.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia extended its regulations to provide a visitor e-visa to holders of valid Schengen, United Kingdom, and US visas that have been used to enter those countries before arriving in Saudi Arabia, and to permanent residents of EU and GCC countries, as well as the UK and the US.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia announced the launch of the free 96-hour Stopover Visa, allowing passengers to stay in the country for up to 96 hours. Travellers can use the Stopover Visa to explore Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah. Religious travellers can book flights through Saudia and Flynas but must also register for Umrah through Nusuk platform.

