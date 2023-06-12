KUWAIT CITY: Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Acting Minister of Defense, has introduced a new entry visa category in Kuwait specifically for individuals who participate in sports, cultural, or social activities.

Under this new provision, the General Directorate of Residence Affairs will issue the visa upon receiving a request from a recognized sports club, cultural institution, or accredited social body or association in the country. The issuance of the visa will be subject to the regulations established by the General Directorate of Residence Affairs.

According to the decision, this visa will grant temporary residency for a duration of 3 months. Furthermore, it is possible to renew the visa for a period of up to one year from the date of entry, provided the necessary conditions are met.

