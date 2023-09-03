In a significant move, Bahrain has launched a new service for renewing residency and work permits for expatriates when they are outside the country.

Covering expats working in the commercial and government sectors, registered labourers and domestic workers, the service is delivered in co-ordination with the Labour Market Regularly Authority (LMRA), reported BNA.

The service would be obtained via the National Portal of Bahrain if the residency permit is renewed. The work permit could be renewed through the Expatriate Management System or official LMRA channels.

Announcing the new service, Interior Ministry’s Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA), Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, said this comes as part of its modernisation drive which is being implemented in co-operation with the government and private organisations.

He especially hailed the cooperation from the LMRA in providing a range of such facilities.

On the new initiative, LMRA Chief Executive Officer Nibras Mohammed Talib, said it would allow employers to renew their employees' work permits outside Bahrain online.

"The employer will also be able to renew the work permit through the Expatriate Management System by choosing the duration of the work permit and completing the payment process in addition to the employer’s ability to complete the renewal process and pay the fees determined by visiting one of the banks licensed by the LMRA," he noted.

Lauding the strong partnership and cooperation between LMRA and the NPRA, he said this was for the best of the nation and providing such facilities will help reinforce the work environment.

This step is within the framework of accelerating the pace of work and meeting the needs of business owners and investors for expatriate workers, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).