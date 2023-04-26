Sharjah Police recently apprehended a gang of 24 Arab and Asian nationals possessing 120 kilograms of hashish and three million Captagon pills, which are estimated to be worth over Dh23.5 million in the market.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday (April 26), Lieutenant Colonel Majid Al-Assam, Director of the anti-narcotics department at Sharjah Police, said that the department carried out two specific security operations through which they could bust this organised gang. The two operations are considered one of the biggest drug seizure operations in the UAE.

According to Al-Assam, initially, the anti-narcotics agency received information that a group of individuals, specifically of Asian nationality, had obtained a significant quantity of narcotic pills to distribute in the UAE. The operation was being planned in collaboration with individuals from outside the country.

He added that the Sharjah Police's anti-narcotics teams began their operation by monitoring the suspects and setting up an elaborate ambush plan to arrest them and their accomplices.

In cooperation and coordination with the joint federal teams represented by the Dubai Police and the Ajman Police, the gang members were arrested one after another.

The investigation revealed that the suspects received instructions from someone living outside the country. The accused worked according to the said person's directives and planned to promote the pills and narcotic drugs that were stored in various emirates.

In cooperation with the Dubai Police, the team was able to seize 3,000,000 tablets of Captagon that were stored in one of the shipping containers.

Second operation

Lieutenant Colonel Al-Assam added that during that same time, the second team was monitoring another gang active in possessing and promoting marijuana. This operation was carried out in cooperation with Ajman police and resulted in the seizure of 120 kilograms of hashish.

When confronted, the defendants confessed to storing and promoting narcotic substances. Accordingly, the accused and the seized items were referred to the competent authority to take the necessary legal measures.

