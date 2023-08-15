The authority has asked residents to exercise caution while shopping online, in a new video that has been put up on the social media platform, X.

Abu Dhabi Prosecution has said that scammers take advantage of the spread of social media and advertise their products through fake websites at heavily discounted rates. Social media users then fall victim to such deals and lose their money to fraudsters.

The authority has also given residents certain measures they can take to safeguard themselves from such crimes.

