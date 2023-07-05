Jazan: Security patrols in the Jazan Region have apprehended a citizen involved in the distribution of amphetamine and pills regulated by medical authorities. The appropriate legal measures have been taken against the individual, and he has been referred to the competent authority for further investigation.



To combat drug smuggling and trafficking, the security agencies are appealing to the public to report any information related to these activities.

In Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, please dial (911), while in the remaining regions of the Kingdom, please call (999).

Additionally, individuals can contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at (995) or email them at (995@gdnc.gov.sa). All reports will be handled with the strictest confidentiality.