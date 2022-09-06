RIYADH — The Ministry of Tourism has announced that it has monitored more than 7,000 violations after conducting 45,440 inspection tours.



The ministry published the announcement in an infographic on its official Twitter platform, as it indicated that it had dealt with 19,540 complaints



It has also called on the tourism activities practitioners to adhere to the relevant regulations and lists, while warning that it will take all legal measures against violators.



It is worth mentioning that Saudi Arabia announced earlier new regulations that would allow residents of the GCC countries to apply for e-visa and residents of the UK, US and the EU to apply for visa on arrival.



Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb signed a ministerial order that will make Saudi Arabia more accessible as visa applications become quicker and easier.



Holders of a valid tourist or business visa from the UK, the US or one of the Schengen countries can continue to obtain a visa on arrival provided that the applicant has visited at least once the country that has granted the visa.

