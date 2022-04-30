JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) arrested a total of 43 government officials and employees on charges of bribery, abuse of power, and forgery.



This follows 3384 inspection rounds that the authority carried out during the month of Ramadan.



The inspection rounds resulted in the investigation of charges against 189 suspects and arrest of 43 among them, Nazaha said on Thursday.



Those arrested included officials and employees of the ministries of defense, interior, national guard, health, justice, education and municipal, rural Affairs and housing.



Nazaha called on all citizens and residents to report any suspicious activity involving financial or administrative corruption through contacting the authority’s communication outlets in order to protect public money and safeguard it from wastage.

