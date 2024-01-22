RIYADH — The General Directorate of Border Guards warned land trip enthusiasts, hikers, and truffle seekers from among citizens and expatriates against approaching border areas.



It stressed that anyone who crosses the prohibited land border areas 20 kilometers deep will expose himself to the penalties stipulated in the Border Security Law and its executive regulations, with imprisonment for a period of up to 30 months or a fine of up to SR25,000, or of both.



The directorate underlined the importance of adhering to the regulations and instructions that prevent approaching these areas.

