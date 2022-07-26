RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has warned that anyone who adds, deletes or changes his personal information in the passport in an illegal way will be subject to penalties.



A fine of up to SR100,000 or a travel ban for a period not exceeding five years or of both will be imposed on any person who attempts to add, delete or change the information contained in the passport, or intentionally destroy or distort or even make a change in the image.



The Jawazat statement came during renewing its warning regarding the change of passport data. The Jawazat said that citizens should take care and preserve their passports from damage or loss. It urged everyone to put their passports in the designated and safe places, and not neglect, mortgage or misuse them.

