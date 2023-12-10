RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the cancelation of a number of licenses of Umrah companies due to their negligence in providing services.

The Ministry said that Umrah companies have failed in their obligations towards pilgrims, so legal measures will be taken against them.

It also confirmed that these companies will be referred to the competent authority to look into the violations they committed, in addition to imposing the appropriate punishment for their negligence.

Commenting on this announcement, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah stressed that the comfort and service of guests of God is considered a top priority.

The minister stressed that they will not be lenient in holding any violating person or company accountable, indicating that they aim to achieve an ideal experience for every Hajj pilgrim and Umrah performer.

