Riyadh -- The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) at the Haditha port has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 461,164 Captagon pills found hidden in a shipment that arrived in the Kingdom through the port.



ZATCA stated that a shipment of spare parts loaded on a truck was subjected to customs procedures and inspected through security techniques, adding that the customs personnel found a large quantity of Captagon pills hidden within the shipment in the cavities of the spare parts.



Following the completion of the seizure operation, four recipients of the shipment suspected of being involved in the smuggling attempt were apprehended in the Kingdom in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC).



ZATCA spares no effort to tighten its grip over the Kingdom's imports and exports.



The Authority vows to be ever vigilant against any smuggling attempts to realize its goal of strengthening security and protecting society against these harmful substances and other contraband in coordination with the GDNC.



At the same time, the Authority has called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling and protecting society and the national economy by reaching out to the Authority's number designated for security reports (1910), via e-mail at 1910@zatca.gov.sa or by calling the international number (00966114208417).



Through these channels, the Authority receives and follows up on reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Common Customs Law in strict confidence, with a financial reward given to the whistleblower if the reported information is proven correct.