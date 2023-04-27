ABHA — The Civil Defense Forces in the southern Asir region have rescued seven people who were trapped in their two vehicles while crossing valleys during torrent.



The Civil Defense, in coordination with the Traffic Department, slapped on them fines amounting to SR10000 for the violation of traffic regulations with regard to crossing flood passages. They were found committing the violation of venturing out to cross valleys during the time of torrential flows.



The Civil Defense had warned against venturing out during the time of heavy rain. It also cautioned not to pass through low lying areas, approach water pools, and cross valleys during flashfloods.



The Civil Defense has posted an infograph on its Twitter account, aimed to make aware of the public about the dangers of crossing valleys and reefs during torrential flow, warning that a maximum fine of SR10,000 will be imposed on the violators.



The Civil Defense also warned against swimming in the torrential streams, valleys and water swamps during the time of rainfall.

