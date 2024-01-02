RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at the Empty Quarter (Rub’ al-Khali) border crossing was able to foil an attempt to smuggle 43 kilograms of drugs into the Kingdom. The crude form of drug shabu (methamphetamine) was found hidden in one of the vehicles coming to Saudi Arabia through the port.



The authority stated that when conducting an inspection on one of the vehicles coming through the Empty Quarter crossing, 43 kilograms of shabu were found hidden inside the vehicle’s fuel tank.



The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority reiterated that it is continuing to tighten customs control over Saudi imports and exports, and is standing guard against attempts by smugglers. This is in coordination and continuous cooperation with its partners in the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, in order to achieve the security of society and protect it from these scourges.



The authority called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting it on the number designated for security reports (1910) or the international number (00966114208417) or via e-mail (1910@zatca.gov.sa).



The authority receives through these channels reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the provisions of the Unified Customs Law in complete confidentiality, with a financial reward being granted to the informant if the information in the report is correct.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).