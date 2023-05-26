RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecution has created a new specialized wing for tourism at the headquarters of the Public Prosecution.



Attorney General and Chairman of the Public Prosecution Council Sheikh Saud Al-Mujab issued a decision to establish specialized units of Tourism Prosecution at international and regional airports in the Kingdom.



The new prosecution aims to complete the procedures of tourists' and visitors’ cases within a short time, in accordance with the system and the principles of successful justice, and in line with the tourism goals.



The tourism prosecution will be directly linked to the Public Prosecutor and takes all legal procedures and measures and disposes of the cases in accordance with the system and will operate around the clock to ensure that tourists enjoy their rights and guarantees assigned to them.



A cadre of qualified members of the Public Prosecution and their assistants who have been trained and equipped with the necessary skills will work in the new units in accordance with the highest standards of legal competence and international treaties and covenants.

