RIYADH — Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle about 7,920,000 narcotic pills into the country,



Maj. Marwan Al-Hazimi, the spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), said security follow-up of drug smuggling and promotion networks targeting the security of Saudi Arabia and its youth have uncovered the huge quantity of the banned amphetamine pills hidden inside a shipment of plastic sheets through Al-Bathaa port in the Eastern Province.

Maj. Al-Hazimi confirmed that four Saudi nationals and two residents of Syrian origin, who were supposed to receive the consignment, were arrested in the Riyadh region. He also said that initial legal measures had been taken against the accused and that they had been referred to the Public Prosecution.

The security agencies urged all citizens and residents having any information about activities related to smuggling or promoting drugs to immediately report that by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and Al-Sharqiyah regions, and 999 in the rest of Saudi Arabia.

The reports will be also accepted on the GDNC’s number: 995, as well as via email: 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be handled with strict confidentiality.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).