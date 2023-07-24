RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and Oman cooperate in thwarting an attempt to smuggle 6,072,291 amphetamine tablets hidden in a shipment of sweets and nuts.



Spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) Maj. Marwan Al-Hazimi said that the security follow-up of drug smuggling and promotion networks targeting the security of Saudi Arabia and its youth has succeeded in thwarting this quantity with cooperation between its counterpart in Oman and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA).



He clarified that they have arrested two persons, a resident and an expatriate with a visit visa of Syrian nationality, who were receiving this quantity of the amphetamine tablets in Riyadh, adding that they have taken the preliminary legal measures against them, and then they were referred to the Public Prosecution.



The security agencies urged all citizens and residents having any information about activities related to smuggling or promoting drugs to immediately report that by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and Al-Sharqiyah regions, and 999 in the rest of Saudi Arabia’s regions.



The reports will be also accepted on the GDNC’s number: 995, as well as via email: 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be handled with strict confidentiality.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).