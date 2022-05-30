RIYADH — Around 12,358 violators of residency, labor laws and border security regulations were arrested in various regions of the Kingdom within a week.

According to the Ministry of Interior the arrests were made during the joint field campaigns carried out by various units of the security forces across the Kingdom during the week from May 19 to 25.

The arrests included 7,626 violators of the residency system, 3,237 violators of the border security rules, and 1,495 violators of the labor laws.

Another 285 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 67% were Yemenis, 32% Ethiopians, and 1% of other nationalities, with 117 violators being caught trying to cross the border to go out of Saudi Arabia.

8 people were involved in transporting and harboring violators of residency and work regulations and practiced cover up activities, were arrested.

A total of 78,227 violators are currently subjected to the procedures for violating the regulations, of which 75,168 are men and 3,059 are women.

Of them 67,584 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 2,530 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations, and 11,775 violators were deported.

The Ministry of Interior emphasized that anyone who facilitates the entry of an infiltrator into the Kingdom or gives him transportation or shelter or any assistance or service shall be punished with penalties of up to 15 years in prison, and a maximum fine of SR1million in addition to the confiscation of the means of transportation and accommodation.

