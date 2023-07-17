RIYADH — Around 11,915 violators of residency, labor laws and border security regulations were arrested in various regions of the Kingdom within a week.



According to the Ministry of Interior the arrests were made during the joint field campaigns carried out by various units of the security forces across the Kingdom during the week from July 6 to 12.



The arrests included 6,359 violators of the residency system, 3,753 violators of the border security rules, and 1,803 violators of the labor laws.



Another 675 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 54% were Yemenis, 44% Ethiopians, and 2% of other nationalities, with 197 violators being caught trying to cross the border to exit Saudi Arabia.



Five persons, who were involved in transporting and harboring violators of residency and work regulations and practiced cover up activities, were arrested.



A total of 35,700 violators are currently subjected to procedures for violating regulations, of which 29,620 are men and 6,080 are women.



Of them 26,161 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 3,407 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations, and 4,508 violators were deported.



The Ministry of Interior emphasized that anyone who facilitates the entry of an infiltrator into the Kingdom or gives him transportation or shelter or any assistance or service shall be punished with penalties of up to 15 years in prison, and a maximum fine of SR1 million, in addition to the confiscation of the means of transportation and accommodation.

