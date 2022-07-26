RIYADH — The Public Prosecution warned that whoever commits one of the crimes stipulated in the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Law in Saudi Arabia will be punished with several penalties.



The Public Prosecution issued a warning while revealing the practices of human trafficking and the penalties that will be taken against anyone who violates the law.



Human Trafficking is the practice of using, transporting, harboring or receiving people for the purpose of abuse and exploitation, the Public Prosecution said.



The Public Prosecution said that according to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Law in Saudi Arabia, whoever attempts to commit or conceals one of the crimes stipulated in the law, or conceals one or more of those who participated in the crime or any act related to concealing the crime, shall be punished.



The penalty for human trafficking in Saudi Arabia is imprisonment for up to 5 years and a fine of up to SR200,000, the Public Prosecution confirmed.

