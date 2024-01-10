Muscat : Within a year, more than 1,200 expats have been deported from the Sultanate of Oman for violating Labour Law in Al Dakhiliyah and Al Wusta Governorates from January 1, 2023 to December 13, 2023, said the Ministry of Labour.

The Ministry said in a statement :"During the period from January 1, 2023 to December 13, 2023 , the Ministry of Labour, represented by the Office of the Joint Inspection Team in the General Directorate of Labour in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, inspected 2,464 establishments in the private sector in the Al Dakhiliyah and Al Wusta Governorates. "

"During the inspections 1,635 workers were arrested in violation of the provisions of the Labour Law, 1,267 workers were deported, and 86 establishments were referred to the public prosecution during the same period," the statement added.

