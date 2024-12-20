Muscat – The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has commended Oman for its strong commitment to international standards in tackling money laundering and terrorist financing, placing it among the top performers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

In its 2024 mutual evaluation report, FATF highlighted Oman’s significant reforms in its legal, legislative, and supervisory frameworks, demonstrating a robust system for investigating and addressing financial crimes. The report noted that Omani authorities are well-equipped with resources and quick access to financial and other critical information necessary for effective investigations.

This achievement bolsters Oman’s financial integrity, economic stability, and global reputation, enhancing confidence in the nation’s banking and financial sectors while supporting economic growth.

Oman’s membership in FATF, through the Gulf Cooperation Council’s Secretariat, and its role as a founding member of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), underline its commitment to global efforts in combating financial crimes.

