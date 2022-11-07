RIYADH — The General Directorate of Public Security inaugurated the launch of the motorcycle unit at the General Administration of Security Patrols in Riyadh.



The launch of the motorcycle unit aims to quickly direct security incidents that occur and reach different sites and roads.



Lt. Gen. Muhammad Al-Bassami, director of Public Security stressed that the motorcycle unit would contribute in raising the quality of security services that will be provided to the Saudi citizens, residents and the visitors.



It will also enhance the presence of field security patrols on crowded roads.



He added that the motorcycle unit would also help in carrying out daily tasks at a higher speed, as well as achieving a lower response time to the security reports, which are received from the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in the Riyadh region.



It is noteworthy that the launch of the motorcycle unit came in response to the direction of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud.

